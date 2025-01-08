Nikki Garcia Addresses Raw On Netflix Appearance; Possibility Of A Bella Twins Return
There's no place like home.
That's where Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, felt she was Monday when she made a surprise appearance during the Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles.
Garcia has had a rocky relationship with WWE these past few years. She and her twin sister Brie left the company in 2023, dropping the Bella name for their legal surname in the process.
While discussing her appearance on the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki acknowledged that things have been unsteady between herself and WWE recently. It appears now, however, that all the issues between both parties are a thing of the past.
MORE: WWE Raw On Netflix Listed Among Top TV Shows In The United States On Streaming Giant
"As everyone knows, the one thing about family, whether it's a business family or your actual family, there is always at some point a rocky road. That's life. It happens and emotions happen. We had that rocky road with WWE. The one thing, as I've grown over the past few years, and have continued to work on myself, I realized times where I've made outbursts out of emotions that I probably shouldn't have done, and then there are times where I can recognize that I felt hurt and I wanted to be heard, but it probably wasn't the right thing to do."
Garcia has not shied away from criticizing WWE at all during her time away from the ring, if she feels strongly enough to offer up her true opinion. While on the red carpet for SummerSlam 2021, Nikki shredded WWE for booking Bianca Belair to lose to Becky Lynch in just 26 seconds. Essentially saying it ruined the entire show for her.
It was all smiles on the Netflix red carpet though, as Nikki was thrilled to be in attendance at a WWE event again and to be welcomed back with open arms.
MORE: The Rock Addresses Criticism Of His WWE Raw On Netflix Promo During NXT Appearance
"I felt all these emotions because I felt at home and I was so happy to be home. Then, to be so accepted and loved, felt so incredible because things were rocky and there is nothing better than when you have that moment of making up and knowing this bond is so strong because it is pretty much like blood and we are family and will always be connected. There is no better feeling than going back home and feeling that. Knowing we've mended everything and had great conversations. It was like being at Christmas dinner or a family reunion. All is well, we've all made up."
While on the red carpet Monday night, Garcia was asked by the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast whether or not a comeback for herself and Brie could be in the works now that everything has been smoothed over.
“Ohhh, will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question. You know, I just may be here looking at my competition soon. So — stay tuned.”
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
NXT New Year's Evil Results: Oba Femi And Giulia Become NXT Champions; The Rock Appears
Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE
Paul Heyman Makes Pitch For Roman Reigns & Others To Receive Emmy Consideration With WWE's Move to Netflix
John Cena Helps Launch McDonald's McValue Menu, Reveals Favorite Meals