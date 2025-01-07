John Cena Helps Launch McDonald's McValue Menu, Reveals Favorite Meals
John Cena is, as McDonald's would say, "lovin' it."
The WWE legend kicked off his retirement tour yesterday with an appearance on WWE Raw on Netflix, and today he's kicking off McDonald's new McValue meal.
McDonald's is a global phenomenon, a slice of Americana and certainly has been a major part of my life with food ever since I can remember anything about food.- John Cena
In his interview with People, Cena shared his go-to McDonald's meal, revealing it's two double cheeseburgers and two six-piece nuggets, sans a drink, "I tend not to do any drinks, because I just want to enjoy the savoriness of that." He explains the meal was his much needed late-night food pick while touring on the road with WWE.
For breakfast, Cena says it's between a McGriddle or classic Egg McMuffin. He also added that he's a "sucker" for their hash browns. Who isn't?
Major Return Plan Scrapped For Undertaker Appearance After Rhea Ripley's World Title Win
Cena reminisced about getting McDonald's growing up alongside his four brothers:
Coming from a family of five, man, we would do Happy Meal swaps, and toy swaps, and there was a phase where Happy Meals came with, like, Transformers that started out as a McDonald's shake, and then transformed into a robot, started out as a burger and then transformed into a robot.- John Cena
He also revealed his most nostalgic meal at the popular burger chain, and it's none other than the Big Mac.
Man, tasting that Big Mac was something special... I think because as a kid, I always thought it to be an insurmountable sandwich, and then I guess as a teenager being able to lean into be big enough to order the Big Mac.- John Cena
Last night, Cena officially declared for the 2025 Royal Rumble, making his intention clear that he wants to make history by winning his 17th world title at WrestleMania.
