Jon Moxley Reveals What It Is About AEW That Keeps Him Up At Night
There’s something about AEW that keeps Jon Moxley up at night.
The reigning AEW World Champion will have his hands full on Sunday when he defends his title against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty, but the threat of losing his championship may not be the only thing he’s worried about.
That’s because the leader of the Death Riders constantly finds himself concerned about the rest of the locker room. In a new interview with Josh Guttman of Knockturnal, Moxley revealed that other AEW stars not reaching their potential is something that is always on his mind.
"The kind of s*** that keeps me up at night is the thought of guys and girls at All Elite Wrestling that, a few years pass and whatever, and you realize they never saw the potential in themselves. That's the kind of s*** that keeps me up at night.- Jon Moxley
"Often, the promoters, or whoever the f*** in whatever line of work you're in, they don't see it. Often, that leads to the motivation to then go out and be the greatest ever in your sport, or whatever it is.
"First, you have to see it, and you have to see everything that you have inside of you and everything that you're capable of."
Moxley added that others “slipping through the cracks” is what they want to prevent in AEW so that more opportunity can be created for everyone to succeed.
Strickland is certainly one of the AEW stars that has embraced his opportunities, as he’ll enter Dynasty with plenty of confidence having won the AEW World Championship at the event one year ago.
He lost the title to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In last August, with Moxley defeating Danielson at AEW WrestleDream in October.
AEW Dynasty will take place from the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia and air live on pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.
