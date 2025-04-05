Harley Cameron Reveals Mastermind Behind Popular Mercedes Moné Puppet In AEW
Harley Cameron has caught fire this year in All Elite Wrestling.
She's captured the hearts of AEW fans around the globe with her sharp wit, comedic chops and a rather eclectic skill set. One of the skills that has garnered her the most acclaim is her mastery of puppetry.
During the run up to her match against Mercedes Moné at AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cameron debuted a new form of psychological warfare in the form of Mini Moné. A tiny ventriloquist dummy crafted in the likeness of the TBS Champion.
While nothing drives the CEO more insane on screen than an appearance by little Mercedes, she apparently has no one to blame but herself. During an appearance on Talk is Jericho with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Cameron revealed that Mercedes came up with the idea to use Mini Moné on AEW programming.
"I posted a thing on Twitter being like, 'Me and Earl are doing Cameo.' I guess everyone at work was like, 'You're a puppeteer?' It was Mercedes' idea. I still remember when we spoke about it and she was like, 'Could you ever do a puppet of me?' It's so funny she said it because the moment she said it, I was like, 'No shit, I was literally thinking about doing this.' I actually made the puppet. I bought the puppet base, but the hair and outfit, I have to give a shoutout to Chris, the seamstress here, he's fantastic, he made the gear. I gave some of my old gear to him and he made her gear. We created Mini Mone ourselves and the people love it."- Harley Cameron (h/t Fightful)
During her recent surge in momentum, Cameron has also sang and played the guitar live on the air. She even had a concert in the ring on an episode of AEW Collision.
Cameron is wrestling in the upcoming Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament. The winner of that tournament will get a shot against the women's world champion at All In this July in Texas. In the first round of the tournament, Cameron is scheduled to face ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.
She'll first team with Mercedes Saturday night on Collision to take on Athena and Julia Hart in a tag team bout.
