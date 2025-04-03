Brock Lesnar Makes Rare Public Appearance At Comedy Show
It's been quite some time since former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been seen in the wrestling world.
Further, it's been a long time since he's been seen out in the world in general. The former multi-time world champion stays out of the public limelight as best he can, last being photographed at a concert in December.
Lesnar's last pro wrestling match was a loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Since that time, Lesnar was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, obviously making a comeback in wrestling right now not a possibility.
That being said, Lesnar was photographed numerous times recently while attending an Adam Ray comedy show. Ray does a parody of Dr. Phil, and Lesnar looked to be enjoying himself.
The photos look to have been taken on March 30th at Ray's show in Atlanta, Georgia. A handful of fans also posted snapshoots with Lesnar.
There were reportedly plans to bring Lesnar back for the 2024 Royal Rumble match, but those plans were derailed when the Grant lawsuit was unveiled at that time.
Lesnar is still listed on WWE's official active roster page.
