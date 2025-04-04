Britt Baker Set For WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Amid AEW Absence
Former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker, will be making an appearance at WrestleCon this year during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.
WrestleCon announced the news and Baker confirmed with a social media reply on Friday afternoon.
Baker is currently on a hiatus from AEW and has not had a match for the company since November of last year. Rumors circulated that Baker could be done with AEW, but subsequent reports refuted those claims.
Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and was a signature star in the company's women's division during pandemic era of Dynamite. At last year's All In event, Baker wrestled Mercedes Moné in a losing effort.
WrestleCon takes place from April 17 to April 20 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Other announced names for the event are Thunder Rosa, Danhausen, Tito Santana, Layla, Brody King, Rikishi, Kylie Rae, and others.
The event coincides with WrestleMania 41, which emanates live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. The two main events slated for the show are Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night two and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat match on night two.
