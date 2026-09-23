Juice Robinson Reveals the Freak Accident That Led Him to Shave His Beard

Juice Robinson returned from injury at AEW All In 2025, and his clean-shaven appearance surprised many fans. Robinson recently explained why he decided to change his look.

Robinson, a member of the Bang Bang Gang, had been sidelined for several months due to a broken fibula. He typically has a bushy beard, but when he returned, fans were shocked to see he was completely clean-shaven. Robinson competed in the Casino Gauntlet, which was ultimately won by MJF.

In a new interview, Robinson discussed his return and explained why he chose to change his appearance in such a drastic way.

All Elite Wrestling

Juice Robinson explains how a gym accident led to appearance change

During an appearance on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, Robinson was asked to explain why he shaved his beard. He recalled how an accident at the gym prompted him to make a change.

“The real reason, because my beard was really, really long; I got it caught in a lat pulldown cable, and it ripped like four out," Robinson said. "And I got angry and just went home from the gym and just shaved it all off. But then, when I saw it, I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was a huge change."

Robinson added that he wanted to make a big change by returning with a clean-shaven look and see where the wind took him, figuring he would eventually bring the beard back.

"So then I knew when I was coming back, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m taking this b---- down to the skin. I’m getting the razor. I’m going to make it look shocking. So, I just wanted it to be a huge, huge change. But my thought, with coming back with all black and kind of being a little more subdued, was just to see how I felt and where the wind took me. I knew I would eventually find myself probably to where I am right about now. But I kind of wanted a blank slate."

When asked to elaborate on the accident at the gym, Robinson explained that he was pulling down the bar on the machine and it got caught in his beard multiple times. In the process, his beard got caught in the pulley, and "it ripped six long-ass hairs out mid-set." Robinson admitted that he was frustrated and embarrassed by it.

Robinson's beard has grown back for the most part, but it's still shorter than it was. He continues to compete on AEW programming as a member of the Bang Bang Gang, and he is set to wrestle in an eight-man tag team match at AEW All Out Tailgate Brawl on September 26.

Robinson and his stablemates will face Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, David Finlay, and Clark Connors.