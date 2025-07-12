AEW All In 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
The biggest event of the year takes place on Saturday afternoon in Texas as AEW All In 2025 rolls into Globe Life Field. The event will set North American records for Tony Khan, but will also feature some of the biggest matches that AEW has to offer.
In the main event, Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. Page earned the opportunity to face Moxley for the title by winning the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament and will attempt to win the world title for a second time.
Moxley has said that Page doesn't have the ability to go as far as he'll need to in order to beat Moxley, but as a suggestion from Page, the match was turned into a Texas Death Match, so that Page can take on Moxley, The Death Riders, and whoever else decides to get involved on Moxley's behalf.
Will Page be able to withstand the Moxley violence, win the championship, and finally take the belt out of the briefcase it's been held captive in? Will Moxley and The Death Riders sneak away with another win? Answers arrive at AEW All In 2025.
The women's world championship is on the line at All In as well. Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone, after Mone won the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament this year to earn the world title shot. Mone and Storm have exchanged physical shots and verbal jabs, but the talking stops once their in the ring on Saturday afternoon.
AEW will create a brand new championship at All In 2025. For the first time in AEW history, Kenny Omega will clash with Kazuchika Okada. In the match, the winner will unify both the Continental Championship and International Championship into the AEW Unified Championship.
Okada and Omega have history and some legendary matches between one another in New Japan Pro Wrestling and they'll look to add to their legacy when they collide in Texas. Okada has the backing of The Don Callis Family and has injured Omega in the lead up to All In. Omega is Omega. Will we see the best bout machine come out in Texas? Or will The Rainmaker Reign supreme?
AEW All In 2025 Live Blog
-AEW All In 2025 opened with a strong video package that highlighted all of the key matches on the show. From there, pyro went off inside Globe Life Field and the announce team welcomed the audience to the show.
-The intro to the show needed to feel big and did. The AEW production crew captured the unique building well.
-The Opps defeated The Death Riders to retain the AEW World Trios Championships. Samoa Joe hit Wheeler Yuta with a Muscle Buster to win the match.
-Action the match was strong with the audience fully behind The Opps the entire way. Spot of the match was Powerhouse Hobbs countering a Doomsday Device into a power slam on Wheeler Yuta.
-After the match, The Death Riders took out The Opps with an attack as they celebrated. Yuta used a steel chair on Hobbs and in the ring, Joe's neck and throat was smashed into a steel chair. Joe was removed from the ring on a stretcher.
-Mark Briscoe, MJF, Bandido, Ricochet, Konosuke Takeshita, Mistico, and Anthony Bowens, and others opened the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. Takeshita and Bandido battled after their memorable ROH World Championship match last night at Supercard of Honor.
-MJF and Mark Briscoe and MJF and Mistico had memorable interactions with one another during the match.
-MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. The ring filled up with other stars like Josh Alexander, Kota Ibushi, Brody King, and Max Caster entered the match. Mark Briscoe hit the Jay Driller on Ricochet and tried to cover, but MJF grabbed him and tossed him out of the ring. MJF then scurried over and made the cover for himself to win.
-The match lived up to the hype. It had plenty of action and special surprises like the return of Juice Robinson and The Gunns. Notable missing talent that were rumored to potentially show up was Darby Allin.
AEW All In 2025 Results:
The Opps defeated The Death Riders to retain the AEW World Trios Championships
MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship
AEW All In 2025 Card:
AEW World ChampionshipTexas Death Match Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
AEW Unified Championship Winner Takes All Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c)
The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay (If The Bucks lose, they vacate their EVP titles. If Swerve & Ospreay lose, they will not get a shot at the AEW World Title for one year.)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)
AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd)
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe (#1 Entrant), MJF (#2 Entrant), Mistico, Ricochet, Brody King, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander (#1 Entrant), Megan Bayne (#2 Entrant), Athena, Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Thekla, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale
FTR vs. The Outrunners (Zero Hour)
Big Boom AJ, Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram & Kyle O'Reilly vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer & RPG Vice) (Zero Hour)
