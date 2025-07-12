MJF Wins AEW All In: Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet To Become No. 1 Contender For AEW World Championship
There is a new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship, and he’s better than you (and you know it).
MJF won the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday afternoon, pinning Roderick Strong to become the next man in line for the world title. He will await the winner of the main event between “Hangman” Adam Page and Jon Moxley, who will headline the show in a Texas Death Match.
Mark Briscoe and Friedman opened the match in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively. MJF tossed Briscoe out of the ring to capitalize on Strong being taken out, and covered him for the win.
Among other highlights in the match were an appearance by Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido, Místico doing his entire entrance in the middle of the gauntlet, and Juice Robinson returning to action, The Gunns at his side.
Friedman previously held the AEW World Championship from November of 2022 through December of 2023, losing the title to Samoa Joe. He is also a former AEW International Champion and Dynamite Diamond ring-holder. He recently aligned with The Hurt Syndicate, who will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship later in the show against The Patriarchy and JetSpeed. Friedman was accompanied to the ring by MVP, who then spent the match on commentary.
It is unclear at this time when MJF will challenge for the main title.
