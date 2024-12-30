Julia Hart Names Five Opponents She's Looking To Work With In AEW
Julia Hart is back in AEW and she has her sights set on working with key opponents now that she's injury free.
In an interview with Variety, Hart revealed that she has five top women in the AEW women's division in mind to work with now that she has fully recovered and returned from injury.
“Definitely Mercedes, she has my title,” Hart said of a future AEW opponent. “Probably Willow too, she took the belt from me. I’ve never worked with Mariah. I’ve never worked with Toni. I would love to work with Serena Deeb. I think she’s someone I could learn a lot from in the ring.”
Hart had been away from AEW due to a shoulder injury that she suffered in April of this year. The injury required surgery and Hart was out of action for months. Hart returned to AEW two weeks ago on AEW Collision after a series of vignettes.
Julia Hart is a former TBS Champion in AEW. She lost the title to Willow Nightingale soon after she suffered her injury.
Since returning to the company, Hart has been embroiled in a feud with Jaime Hayter. Hart will wrestle Hayter in a singles match on Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite on January 1.
