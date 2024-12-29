LA Knight Involved In Car Accident Before Live Event In Baltimore
LA Knight had a scare prior to a WWE live event.
The former United States Champion stated that he was involved in a minor car accident on his way to the WWE Live Event in Baltimore, MD last night. Knight indicated he was driving on I-70 when he was involved in a “little fender bender." He told the live crowd that someone decided to “bang into his car” and caused the accident.
“It wasn’t an easy road down here. I’ll tell ya why. Earlier today, driving down I-70, got in a little fender bender. Someone decided to back into my car. Yeah, that’s what I said: 'Boo!' So I call up the rental company and I say 'Hey, we got nothing to worry about here, but I got into a little fender bender, so I just wanted to let you know.' He said ‘Well can you say there at the scene?’ I said 'NAH! You don’t understand! I got to get to Baltimore!' He said 'Okay sir, did you get any pictures?' I said 'YEAH!' I said, 'I’m on my way right now.' He said, 'Sir, what are you in such a hurry to get to Baltimore for?' I said 'Well, as soon as I walk in the building, some dummy...' He said, 'Dummy?' I said, 'YEAH!' I said, 'Some dummy’s gonna walk down here and he’s gonna need to get stomped out!'"
Knight faced Santos Escobar last night at the CFG Bank Arena during the WWE Holiday Tour.
