Dustin Rhodes Responds To Claims That MJF's Wrestling Career Is Ending
Dustin Rhodes has taken to X (formerly Twitter) in support of fellow AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
WrestlePurists writer Ibou posted yesterday afternoon with a hot take that MJF's career was "beginning to reach a natural conclusion."
This is neither a positive or negative statement, but I think MJF’s AEW run is beginning to reach a natural conclusion and neither side has really realized it yet. It feels like they’ve outgrown each other to me.
Max is still an excellent talent in the prime of his life, but I struggle to come up with many things on the horizon for him to do that would be productive or big. He clearly is more focused on getting this acting thing rolling (and good for him) but I dunno what midcard Max in AEW achieves. Ric Flair WWF 1993 type beat except Max isn’t declining, it just feels like the company is naturally trending in a direction away from him and what he does best. Am I off base?
MJF has been working a part-time schedule since returning to AEW earlier this year, splitting his time between AEW and Hollywood. Rhodes, however, doesn't see MJF's Hollywood aspirations as an end to his pro wrestling career, replying to Ibou's tweet:
“You’re a crazy man. Max is a huge star, and its only the beginning for him. Not everything happens in one night. Remember to be patient. Nobody’s run is done in a day. Unless you suck. Max is incredible.”
MJF will appear in a currently undisclosed role in Happy Gilmore 2, which is tentatively set to be released in July 2025. Netflix dropped the trailer on Christmas day.
