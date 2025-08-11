Kazuchika Okada Breaks Major AEW Championship Record

• Longest reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion ever = 720 days

• Longest reigning AEW title holder ever = 509+ days



Except for his first 2 weeks in the company, Okada has been a champion since he signed with AEW. Rainmaker creates records everywhere.