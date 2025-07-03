Jim Ross Reveals Which Match He Would Like To Call At AEW All In: Texas
The "Voice of Wrestling" Jim Ross is on the mend, and that means AEW fans can hope to have him as a part of the upcoming AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view on July 12.
Ross revealed he had colon cancer earlier this year, and underwent surgery as a result. At the end of June, he indicated he was cancer-free and was ready to return to work if AEW would have him. Now, he has given an update on his status ahead of the show.
Ross took to his podcast this week, announcing he will be at both Starrcast and AEW All In.
“Absolutely. I’ll be there. I’m going to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday,” he said.
The WWE Hall of Famer has taken a step back in his role with AEW as a result of his health issues, but has maintained he would like to continue announcing. He did mention he plans to be on the All In broadcast though, and gave insight as to which match he hopes he has an opportunity to call.
“I don’t know what match I have. I know what matches I’d like to have, but you know, Tony Khan takes good care of me with match selection. I appreciate that, he looks out for my style and my well-being in that regard." Ross said.
"Okada, I mentioned Okada and Kenny Omega, well that’s one of the featured matches on Saturday’s show. I hope I get the call to participate in that presentation. That’s something an announcer can only dream about, and I dream about it all the time because I have a great respect for both of those guys. I feel like they’re probably going to be in a position to close the show or close to it."
Ross notably called Wrestle Kingdom 9 back in 2016, which featured Kazuchika Okada in the main event. He would lose to Hiroshi Tanahashi, while Omega would defeat Ryusuke Taguchi.
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
