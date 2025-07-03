Massive Stipulation Added To AEW All In 2025 Main Event Between Jon Moxley And Adam Page
The AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page at the AEW All In PPV on July 12 will now be a Texas Death Match. The stipulation was officially added to the match on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Adam Page opened the show and outright demanded the Texas Death stipulation from Moxley. In response, Moxley told him "no," because of the fact that Page simply wasn't ready to go to where he'd need to in order to beat him.
Page then slapped Moxley and the brawl between both men was on.
Page attempted to stab Moxley with a fork, but The Death Riders interfered and beat down Page. Page goaded The Death Riders to continue fighting him and Marina Shafir got in the ring with the championship belt briefcase. Before the rest of her faction could get in the ring, The Opps blocked them, which left Shafir alone with the briefcase and Page.
Page once again demanded a Texas Death Match and this time, Moxley agreed. Page then hit Shafir with his Buckshot Lariat to prove to Moxley that he would do anything to win the championship at All In.
AEW All In airs live from inside Globe Life Field in Texas on July 12. Other announced matches for the show include Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Unified Championship, and more.
