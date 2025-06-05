Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada Winner Take All Match Official For AEW All In 2025
Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will collide in a highly anticipated match at the AEW All In PPV event on July 12.
The match was made official on this week's Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision. It's a winner take all match for both the AEW International Championship and Continental Championship. Next week, the duo will officially sign the contract on AEW Dynamite to make the bout official.
On the show this week, Omega successfully defended his AEW International Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada. After the match, Omega celebrated, but then was confronted by Okada.
Okada and Omega got in the face of the other and held up their respective titles. From there, the two legends brawled in the ring. They exchanged strikes until Okada rolled out of the ring and stared at Omega from the outside.
Omega and Okada have a long history of battling one another in New Japan Pro Wrestling for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. They first wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2016 for the championship. Okada was victorious.
They wrestled major singles matches for New Japan on three other occasions. Their rematch for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship was at Dominion in 2016, they wrestled in the 2017 G1 Climax Tournament, and then again in a two out of three falls match at Dominion in 2018. Omega finally defeated Okada at Dominion and won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
AEW All In airs live on PPV on July 12 from Globe Life Stadium in Texas. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Jordynne Grace Remembers TNA Wake Up Call Moment That Changed Her Career Trajectory
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE
Multiple AEW Wrestlers Announce Their Departures From Company
Lyra Valkyria's Fiancé, LJ Cleary Reacts To WWE Backlash Appearance