Keith Lee Provides Major Update On His Health And AEW Status
While AEW fans are waiting to bask in his glory, it's not quite clear when or if Keith Lee will return to television. However, he did provide a positive update regarding his health on social media on Thursday.
Lee signed with AEW in 2022 following his WWE release, and not long after debuting, captured AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland. However, he would disappear from programming following a Dec. 23, 2023 match with Brian Cage on AEW Collision, as the 40-year-old was reportedly dealing with major medical issues.
His scheduled match at AEW Worlds End that year with Swerve was pulled at the last minute as a result.
He later revealed on social media that he had to undergo "double surgeries," but declined to mention what they were specifically. Fans had speculated he would return to AEW TV following getting medical clearance, but that may not be the case. In responding to a user on X, Lee revealed he is currently healthy.
"Again, I am quite fine," Lee said after a fan noted he was missed on TV. "It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well."
Lee revealed in the past he previously dealt with inflammation in his heart as a result of fighting COVID-19, thought it is unclear if that has anything to do with his current medical situation.
In a follow up post to a fan wanting to "campaign" for Lee's TV return, he acknowledged he has been medically "good" for a while now.
"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern," the 40-year-old said. "But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself."
Lee also noted last month he was doing well after fans expressed concern.
