Lyra Valkyria's Fiancé, LJ Cleary Reacts To WWE Backlash Appearance
Wrestling fans who were unfamiliar LJ Cleary were introduced to the Irish professional wrestler at WWE Backlash earlier this month.
He sat ringside to support his fiancé Lyra Valkyria in her Women's Intercontinental Championship defense against Becky Lynch and received a few moments of screen time when The Man decided to talk some trash to Valkyria's soon-to-be husband.
Cleary wound up being the target of some rather unflattering remarks from social media users, while others used his five minutes of fame to highlight his own work in the ring. While speaking with Dominic DeAngelo on Brass Ring Media, LJ said he enjoyed his moment in the spotlight. The good and the bad.
"I did have a lot of fun with it," Cleary said. "It was kind of the perfect blend of the people who did know who I was and that supported me a lot over the years. Especially from the fans in Ireland that kind of watched me grow up. I started wrestling when I was 13."
He said the more mean spirited social media posts, really didn't bother him at all.
"I've very thick skin. I chuckled, like, I genuinely, I can honestly say, I saw someone, man, I just chuckled, but then to see the support, it was an overwhelming support, it was a very nice feeling."
Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her Women's IC Title against Becky Lynch again next Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.
It's not known if Cleary will be there to offer his support in person again or not, but WWE has kept him as part of the story. The Man channeled the internet during her promo exchange with Lyra on Monday, and had some unsavory remarks about LJ while comparing him to her own husband Seth Rollins.
