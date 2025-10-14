Konosuke Takeshita Reveals His Long-Term AEW And NJPW Status
It only took a few years, but Konosuke Takeshita has exploded onto the U.S. wrestling scene and is poised to become one of AEW's biggest stars in the not-so-distant future. And as it turns out, he'll continue to build his brand internationally.
Takeshita became the first AEW and DDT-contracted wrestler to win the historic G1 Climax over the summer, and successfully cashed in his guaranteed IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Zack Sabre Jr. at Kings of Pro-Wrestling earlier this week. With the win, he also became only the second active AEW talent to hold the world title.
The 30-year-old opened up about his career-defining win with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's website, and noted that even though he is signed to AEW long-term, he is not exclusive to any one company, including NJPW and DDT.
'I'm triple contracted, but not exclusive," he said. "We can move things around and I can be on any tour I'm called for.
Takeshita added that "there are people worldwide, not just Japan, that want to see the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion." He also said he is currently "carrying the responsibility" of being the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and he wants to create an IWGP that is in his image.
Takeshita's AEW Status
"The Alpha" has been with AEW officially since signing a deal in November of 2022, quickly becoming a featured player in the company. He aligned with Don Callis in May of 2023 and has been the anchor of the group ever since.
In recent months, tension has grown within the group between him and newcomer AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada. He and Okada will try to put that behind them, however, as they team together at AEW WrestleDream this weekend to challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, a belt Takeshita has yet to win in AEW.
At least last year's WrestleDream, Takeshita had one of his major breakout performances in AEW, defeating Ricochet and Will Ospreay in a three-way match to win the AEW International Championship. The match has been widely praised as one of the greatest multi-man matches in AEW history.
Takeshita has been with New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2024, when he competed in the G1 Climax for the first time. He announced he was officially under contract with the promotion earlier this year, and as noted, is still free to work with both AEW and DDT Pro-Wrestling as he wishes.
