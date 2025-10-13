NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling 2025 Results: Takeshita Wins IWGP World Title; Major Update On Aaron Wolf's Debut Match
The era of the Alpha is upon us.
At King of Pro-Wrestling in Ryogoku Kokugikan, G1 Climax 35 winner Konosuke Takeshita defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The match was a 31-minute test of wills between the two competitors, highlighting the powerhouse aspects of Takeshita's offense and Sabre's skilled technical ability. The bout was so physical that Takeshita lost a tooth early on in the match.
Sabre relentlessly attacked the arm of Takeshita throughout the match in hopes of neutralizing the Alpha's devastating forearm strikes. Knowing he'd need to readjust his tactics, Konosuke Takeshita weathered the attacks from Zack Sabre Jr. to finish him off with a ferocious Wagamama Knee to win his first major world championship at 30 years old.
The win also marks another impressive addition to the trophy cabinet of the Don Callis Family, which already includes the AEW Unified Championship, AEW TNT Championship, the G1 Climax 35 trophy, and several other accolades.
After the match, Takeshita, accompanied by Rocky Romero, took a noticeably darker tone in his post-match comments after acknowledging Sabre. The triple-contracted AEW/NJPW/DDT star addressed the mixed reactions that he's received for being an outsider since winning the G1 and urged someone from the NJPW locker room to step up and try to take him down.
His first challenger is none other than Hirooki Goto, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion who returned to the ring today after being out with an injury since June. Takeshita expressed his desire not to head into Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome with no title defenses, so his match with Goto will happen before January 4th at a date that has yet to be determined.
Keep reading for more major takeaways and results from NJPW King of Pro-Wresting 2025.
A major update on Aaron Wolf's Wrestle Kingdom debut opponent
Since the announcement of the signing of Olympic gold medalist judoka Aaron Wolf, NJPW fans have been wondering for months about who his opponent might be in his debut match at Wrestle Kingdom 20. The wait seems to be over.
After other Young Lions were unable to stop EVIL and House of Torture's post-match attack on Boltin Oleg, Wolf rushed the ring and proceeded to put down several members of NJPW's top heel faction with his signature judo throws. Despite still being a trainee in the NJPW Dojo system, Aaron Wolf refused to back down when confronted by EVIL and even got into a bit of shoving with him.
In backstage comments, Wolf made a formal plea for NJPW management to allow him to face EVIL in his debut match. It is still uncertain if the NEVER Openweight title will be on the line for the match, but if it is, Wolf's high-profile debut will become even more unprecedented due to Young Lions rarely, if ever, debuting in title matches.
Because of his gold medal judo performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Wolf's debut is considered to be one of the top attractions for the January 4, 2026, Tokyo Dome show, alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match. So far, over 20,000 tickets have already been sold with less than three months before the event.
More new champions crowned & milestones reached
Konosuke Takeshita wasn't the only new champion crowned at King of Pro-Wrestling. In their third match of a captivating in-ring trilogy that began earlier this year at Sareee's self-produced Sareee-ISM event, Syuri became the first-ever two-time IWGP Women's Champion by defeating Sareee. The hard-hitting opener from two of the best wrestlers in the world today was a rare women's match on major NJPW shows in Japan.
EVIL is the new NEVER Openweight Champion for the fourth time, dethroning Boltin Oleg with the help of his faction mates from House of Torture.
The Knockout Brothers, Yuto-Ice and OSKAR, became the first set of IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions in over a year to successfully defend the titles, which they did by defeating the Hontai team of Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura.
Yota Tsuji is once again the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion after forcing Gabe Kidd to tap out to the Boston Crab. Their King of Pro-Wrestling bout was a respectable ending to their 2025 match series. Before this, they fought to a double countout draw at New Beginning in Osaka, and Kidd defeated Tsuji at NJPW Dominion.
Tsuji's first challenger is already clear. While Yota Tsuji was heading backstage after winning the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, he approached Hiroshi Tanahashi at the commentary and shared his desire to offer him a shot at his new title soon. They shook hands to seal the deal. For the Ace, it may be his last opportunity to walk into the Tokyo Dome as a champion for the final time.
New alliances are forming
Following the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match, Gabe Kidd and Yota Tsuji bowed to each other and hugged as a sign of respect. The War Dogs, led by David Finlay, then approached the ring and circled Kidd in a confusing manner before embracing him. Then, Tsuji's teammates from Unaffiliated also entered the ring and it seemed as if the two factions were about to start brawling, but instead, they all exchanged handshakes as a sign of a truce.
Both sides had been warring for months, and finally, they seem ready to bury the hatchet. With one group losing gold and the other gaining it, the question remains about what is next for both the Bullet Club War Dogs and Unaffiliated?
NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Results:
Syuri def. Sareee for the IWGP Women's Championship (TITLE CHANGE!)
Clark Connors, Taiji Ishimori, & David Finlay def. Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi
Drilla Moloney def. SANADA in a Riot in Ryogoku match
YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto def. Kosei Fujita, Hartley Jackson, & Ryohei Oiwa
El Phantasmo (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship ended in a 15-minute Time Limit Draw
EVIL def. Boltin Oleg for the NEVER Openweight Championship (TITLE CHANGE!)
Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice & OSKAR) def. Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
Yota Tsuji def. Gabe Kidd for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship (TITLE CHANGE!)
Konosuke Takeshita def. Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship (TITLE CHANGE!)
