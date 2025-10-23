Kota Ibushi Shares Detailed Update On His Injury Recovery
Kota Ibushi won't be wrestling in an AEW ring for quite some time due to a serious leg injury that he suffered in a recent match against Josh Alexander on AEW Collision.
ibushi fell off the top rope to the outside of the ring and landed awkwardly on the mat. Ibushi broke his femur and recently underwent surgery to fix the issue.
In a post on Instagram, Ibushi gave a long update on his condition. He thanked Tony Khan and Kenny Omega for their support, and said that his foot is getting better — even with a long road ahead. Ibushi also commented on the medicine he's been taking during his recovery.
"Today I want to talk about how my foot is indeed getting better and how it's not going to be easy to heal. This drug called oxycodone ... It's so called aggressive medicine, but I can only move for less than 2 hours while drinking it. You can sleep too.- Kota Ibushi on IG
Ibushi continued, saying, "Other than that, I'm sweaty with extreme pain. So glad it's not the middle of summer. I can't stop sweating. But of course only drink the prescribed amount at the specified time. There's no medicine I'm scarier than this, but I've been able to do this for about 10 days."
"At other times, I'm looking at the flowers given by Tony, the president, or I'm just grateful to Nakazawa and Kenny who come when they have free time without failing a day to distract my condition and even a little pain. As a result, it became difficult to summarize what I wanted to say, but I was saying that life is not so sweet. Behind the scenes of the pain of injury, the medicine that is sometimes needed, for me, medicine is not only medicine but also human kindness."
The future of Kota Ibushi in AEW
With Kota Ibushi sidelined for the foreseeable future because of this injury, his AEW future hangs in the balance. Ibushi has been a part of some major AEW matches, but many dream singles matches for him in the company are still out there to be had.
Ibushi vs. Kenny Omega, Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada, Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Ibushi vs. Swerve Strickland, and Ibushi vs. Adam Page are just a few of the major singles programs that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could take in the company.
Ibushi made his AEW debut in 2023. He was the surprise partner of The Elite in that year's Blood and Guts match.
