Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Star Kota Ibushi Gives Unfortunate Timeline For His In-Ring Return

Kota Ibushi suffered a pretty serious injury on the Homecoming episode of Collision during a match with Josh Alexander.

Ethan Schlabaugh

Kota Ibushi at Dynamite 300.
Kota Ibushi at Dynamite 300. / All Elite Wrestling

Kota Ibushi's list of injuries as of late has been quite tragic to say the least. He's suffered injuries to both of his ankles during a stint in Pro Wrestling Noah, an arm injury during the latter portion of his New Japan Pro-Wrestling run, and more.

Most recently, Ibushi would fracture his femur during the taping of AEW Collision Homecoming, where he was wrestling Josh Alexander. A spot would see Alexander put Ibushi on his shoulders while climbing the turnbuckle, before both men fell out of the ring.

Taking to social media, Kota Ibushi would give an update on his injury and exactly how long it will take before fans get to see him in-ring once again.

"My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don't believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!"

Kota Ibushi

Ibushi claims he doesn't think it will take that long to recover, and he has proven in the past the ability to heal up from injury in an impressive amount of time. So who's to say if he will be able to return before that two-year expectation?

Ibushi is in his 40s and has been wrestling since 2004, so injuries might be catching up to him, and it will be harder to recover from severe injuries such as a fractured femur.

Injured AEW Stars

All Elite Wrestling boasts a strong roster, but it is starting to suffer as many of its top names are sidelined by injuries.

Stars like Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, Jay White, Wardlow, and Swerve Strickland are just a few of the names that are sitting out for who knows how long after dealing with some injuries. There are also several wrestlers who just haven't appeared on television in quite some time, such as Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Keith Lee, etc.

Will Ospreay in a neck brace at Forbidden Door
Will Ospreay was stretchered out of the O2 Arena following a ruthless attack from the Death Riders at the conclusion of Forbidden Door. / All Elite Wrestling

Wrestlers getting injured is never a good thing, obviously, but it does give other talent opportunities to get additional or much-needed screen time. Brodido is an excellent example of that, with Brody King's previous tag partner, Buddy Matthews, being gone for as long as he has.

The Takedown on SI wishes a speedy recovery for Kota Ibushi and the rest of the AEW roster who are dealing with injuries at the moment.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Darby Allin Shares His Thoughts On "Crazy" DC And AEW Crossover

Konosuke Takeshita Reveals His Long-Term AEW And NJPW Status

Def Rebel WWE Contract Update Amid Recent Superstar Theme Changes

Iyo Sky Reveals What Makes Her Chemistry With Rhea Ripley Magical

Published
Ethan Schlabaugh
ETHAN SCHLABAUGH

Ethan Schlabaugh is a news writer for The Takedown on SI. His journalism experience has seen him cover professional wrestling for outlets such as TheSportster, The Takedown and more. He has been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, dating back to his first experience with the WCW Nintendo 64 games, and that passion for the sport has remained many years later. He also writes feature articles for ResuraMag, where he focuses on mainstream Japanese promotions like Stardom and Marigold.

Home/AEW