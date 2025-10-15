AEW Star Kota Ibushi Gives Unfortunate Timeline For His In-Ring Return
Kota Ibushi's list of injuries as of late has been quite tragic to say the least. He's suffered injuries to both of his ankles during a stint in Pro Wrestling Noah, an arm injury during the latter portion of his New Japan Pro-Wrestling run, and more.
Most recently, Ibushi would fracture his femur during the taping of AEW Collision Homecoming, where he was wrestling Josh Alexander. A spot would see Alexander put Ibushi on his shoulders while climbing the turnbuckle, before both men fell out of the ring.
Taking to social media, Kota Ibushi would give an update on his injury and exactly how long it will take before fans get to see him in-ring once again.
"My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don't believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!"- Kota Ibushi
Ibushi claims he doesn't think it will take that long to recover, and he has proven in the past the ability to heal up from injury in an impressive amount of time. So who's to say if he will be able to return before that two-year expectation?
Ibushi is in his 40s and has been wrestling since 2004, so injuries might be catching up to him, and it will be harder to recover from severe injuries such as a fractured femur.
Injured AEW Stars
All Elite Wrestling boasts a strong roster, but it is starting to suffer as many of its top names are sidelined by injuries.
Stars like Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, Jay White, Wardlow, and Swerve Strickland are just a few of the names that are sitting out for who knows how long after dealing with some injuries. There are also several wrestlers who just haven't appeared on television in quite some time, such as Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Keith Lee, etc.
Wrestlers getting injured is never a good thing, obviously, but it does give other talent opportunities to get additional or much-needed screen time. Brodido is an excellent example of that, with Brody King's previous tag partner, Buddy Matthews, being gone for as long as he has.
The Takedown on SI wishes a speedy recovery for Kota Ibushi and the rest of the AEW roster who are dealing with injuries at the moment.
