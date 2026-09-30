Latest Health Update on Steve Borden After AEW All Out Accident

A new update on the health of Steven Borden became available on Wednesday morning ahead of this week's PAC tribute edition of AEW Dynamite.

At the All Out PPV event on Saturday night, Borden teamed with Darby Allin to take on the team of Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family. The match was ended early by ringside doctors after a scary injury to Borden.

Borden and Knight both jumped off opposite ring posts and crashed into each other in mid-air. Both bumped backward, but Borden's head smashed against the canvas. Borden didn't move and was immediately checked on by the doctors. The doctors then ended the match and awarded the victory to Knight and Fletcher.

After the match, AEW cameras stopped filming Borden. Production also didn't show any replays of the incident after initially showing it right when it happened. During the All Out broadcast, the announce team revealed that Borden was taken to a hospital and was awake and talking about the match.

Tony Schiavone provides health update on Steven Borden

Steven Borden | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

On Wednesday morning, Tony Schiavone revealed another major update on Borden. Schiavone said Borden was feeling good and didn't have any lingering headaches from the injury.

“I talked to Steven just yesterday on the phone, and he was fine," Schiavone said on his What Happened When podcast. He had no headaches. He had no dizziness ... He said, ‘Of all the years that I played football for the University of Kentucky, I never had a concussion, I never experienced anything like that.’

"He was more upset that he thought that he ruined the pay-per-view by what happened. And I said, ‘No, you didn’t,' because we announced it and then we announced it again to the crowd. So everybody was very happy that you were okay."

The All Out PPV event aired from inside NOW Arena near Chicago. In the show's main event, Will Ospreay defeated Jon Moxley to retain the AEW Men's World Championship. It was also Pac's final wrestling match before his untimely passing.

AEW announced on Sunday night that Pac passed away in his car at the age of 40. At All Out, he wrestled Andrade El Idolo in the show's opening contest. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is a full Pac tribute show.

On Tuesday, AEW announced that Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet would be taking place on that show. Both Ospreay and Ricochet were Pac rivals over the years.