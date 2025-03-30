Latest On AEW Creative Plans For Deonna Purrazzo
Despite teasing a new addition to her Vendetta faction, AEW does not currently have immediate booking plans for Deonna Purrazzo.
According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW teased a new addition to Purrazzo's Vendetta faction, but never planned on actually delivering a new member.
In fact, the report goes on to indicate that Purrazzo doesn't have any creative plans at all in AEW and that her school obligations are not impacting he work in the company..She also hasn't been getting CMLL bookings either.
The Vendetta currently features Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie. Purrazzo has not wrestled for AEW since February. After joining AEW in January of 2024, she immediately worked with some big stars like Mariah May and Thunder Rosa. She also wrestled Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship Match.
Purrazzo's only real feud in AEW was against Rosa. The two women wrestled in multiple matches including a Lumberjack Match and a Texas Bullrope Match.
Purrazzo is a former ROH Women's Champion, GCW World Champion, and a multiple time Knockouts Champion in TNA. She spent some time in NXT, but never made it up to the main WWE roster.
AEW will put on its Dynasty PPV on April 6. The main event of that event is Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.
