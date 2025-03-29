Hulk Hogan's George Foreman Grill Claim Debunked By YouTube Channel
Hulk Hogan has made a lot of claims over the years.
Whether it's Mike Tyson being too afraid to box him or claiming he wrestled 400 days in a year, to auditioning for Metallica and turning down advances from both Cher and Madonna.
Over time, many of his claims have eventually been debunked. And now, we have an answer about another of his wild claims - that a missed phone call in 2014 cost him the chance to be the face of the George Foreman Grill. Hogan told the Dan LeBatard show:
"My agent called me, 'Hogan, I got two things, a grill and a blender. Two choices for you and George.' When I called him back, my agent says, 'I called you first and I figured you would take the grill, but you weren't home so I called George and he took the grill.' 450 million dollars later, we got the George Foreman Grill in every size and color you can imagine and I got the blender tha you put eight ounces of water in, scoop the protein, put in a double A battery and it spins three times, farts, and cuts off."
MORE: Dominik Mysterio Inks Perfect New Sponsorship Deal
This week, YouTube channel Pablo Torre Finds Out investigated the claim by contacting the grill's inventor, Michael Boehm. Boehm's family issued a statement to Torre disputing Hulk Hogan's claim, saying:
"George Foreman was the only celebrity our dad approached about endorsing the grill. We don't know who started the story about Hulk Hogan being approached but it isn't accurate."
Torre further added that they contacted the lawyer who represented both Hogan and Foreman at the time who said that the story "is not my recollection." Torre said:
"The agent Hulk Hogan cited was a guy named Sam it turns out. The agent that repped both Hulk Hogan and George Foreman. Unfortunately, Sam also passed away, this was last fall, but they shared a lawyer. And the lawyer is a guy named Henry Holmes and that lawyer, Henry Holmes, told us, also that 'The Hulk Hogan story is not my recollection. In fact, what he said was that it was two other celebrities sharing representation that their agent was asking about'"
With multiple first-party sources now attesting that Hogan's claim is false, we can officially say this claim has been debunked.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins To Main Event WrestleMania 41
AEW Won't Go Head-to-Head With WWE During WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Steve Austin vs Bret Hart WrestleMania 13 Match To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame