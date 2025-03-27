Wrestling On FanNation

Latest Update On Britt Baker's Contract Status With AEW

The former AEW Women's Champion hasn't been seen in many months.

Ryan Droste

Dr. Britt Baker during her most recent Dynamite appearance
Dr. Britt Baker during her most recent Dynamite appearance / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Wrestling fans were keen to note on Wednesday that it appeared Britt Baker removed references to AEW from her social media profiles.

This followed rumors and speculation in recent months that Baker could be on her way out of the promotion. Baker has been used quite sparingly over the last couple of years, though some of that time missed was due to injury.

READ MORE: WWE Hall of Famer Blasts Mercedes Moné For "Phoning It In" In AEW

However, Fightful Select reports that Baker has not received a release and is still signed to AEW "for quite some time." As of right now, it doesn't look like she will be going anywhere.

Baker has not wrestled since a November 13th victory over Penelope Ford on Dynamite. She worked just five matches in 2024 after returning in July. Prior to that, she had been out of action since September 2023.

Baker was one of the major pillars of the company when AEW launched in 2019 and has always been one of the more popular stars in the women's division. Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and was the winner of the 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Former WWE Star On Logan Paul: 'There Are More Deserving Talent'

WWE Reportedly Interested In Former TNA Star

Orlando Sports Commission Makes Big Push To Land Major WWE & UFC Events

Exclusive: The Hardy Boyz Are Reinventing Themselves In TNA While Helping The Next Generation

Published
Ryan Droste
RYAN DROSTE

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

Home/AEW