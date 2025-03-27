Latest Update On Britt Baker's Contract Status With AEW
Wrestling fans were keen to note on Wednesday that it appeared Britt Baker removed references to AEW from her social media profiles.
This followed rumors and speculation in recent months that Baker could be on her way out of the promotion. Baker has been used quite sparingly over the last couple of years, though some of that time missed was due to injury.
However, Fightful Select reports that Baker has not received a release and is still signed to AEW "for quite some time." As of right now, it doesn't look like she will be going anywhere.
Baker has not wrestled since a November 13th victory over Penelope Ford on Dynamite. She worked just five matches in 2024 after returning in July. Prior to that, she had been out of action since September 2023.
Baker was one of the major pillars of the company when AEW launched in 2019 and has always been one of the more popular stars in the women's division. Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and was the winner of the 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
