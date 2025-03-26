WWE Hall of Famer Blasts Mercedes Moné For "Phoning It In" In AEW
The debate over the best Black wrestler of all-time took a controversial turn on the "Kliq This" podcast with Kevin Nash.
Earlier in March, BET published a piece ranking the Top 15 Black wrestlers to step foot in a ring, naming Booker T as the best to ever do it. The list has not come without controversy, of course.
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné was ranked fifth on the list, with BET offering high praise for the former WWE Women's Champion.
"'The Boss' Sasha Banks is the face of Black female wrestling worldwide. The face of the revolution for the women’s side of the game. Her historic main event with Bianca Belair would be the only time two Black women faced off at Wrestlemania in the promotion’s history. And, it was also one of the most perfectly executed matches I’ve ever seen. She and Naomi walked away from the WWE due to creative differences in 2022, and even though the run ended a bit prematurely, her two grabs as a Grand Slam Champ should be enough for eventual Hall of Fame status."- BET
Nash was discussing the list on his podcast this past week and put the 33-year-old on blast for what he perceived to be lazy work after watching her on television.
"Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... she was the third, so I watched her match, man she's f***ing, she's phoning her s**t in big time," he said. "That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley."
Moné left WWE in 2022 and signed with AEW under her new "CEO" persona last spring. She defeated Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution to retain the TBS Championship, which she has held since last year's AEW Double or Nothing show.
