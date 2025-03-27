Former WWE Star On Logan Paul: 'There Are More Deserving Talent'
Logan Paul has elevated his role in the pro wrestling industry rather quickly since coming to WWE in 2021.
The YouTube star, who also has experimented with a career in boxing, took an unusual path to WWE, skipping independents or NXT and instead being inserted immediately into WWE's main roster and into major feuds with some of the top stars in the industry.
Former WWE star Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) is someone who may have possibly missed out on more television time due to the elevation of Paul within the company. He was asked during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show if Paul carries respect among the WWE locker room.
"I mean, sure. I don't know," Pestock explained. "I just don't like those guys that get that super special treatment. It's not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT and getting on TV. I think he's handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent.
"I can't stand people who run around with an entourage. He's always got an entourage. They're nice people, but it just irritates me. I'm protective of this industry, and when outsiders come in like that with a gold spoon or platinum spoon, or whatever spoon he's eating off of, I struggle to really buy into it. I'll appreciate what you do, but we're not gonna be buddies."
Pestock was with WWE from 2012 until 2024. During his time with the company, he held the WWE United States Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and won the Money In the Bank in 2017.
