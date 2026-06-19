Longtime Absent AEW Star Reportedly Returning Soon

Could an absent AEW talent be returning to action for the company soon?

It's no secret that All Elite Wrestling has a very large roster across both the men's and women's divisions. Over the years, numerous situations, including injuries or personal reasons, will sideline a performer, leaving them in a holding pattern until the right spot opens up in AEW programming and they can return.

While there are plenty of men and women waiting for their chance to return to the road for AEW, one talent who has been sidelined with an injury for over two years has recently been discussed for a return to the ring.

Matt Sydal | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Matt Sydal has been discussed for an AEW return

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there has been talk lately of Matt Sydal returning to action for the company.

Sydal hasn't been seen in AEW since May of 2024, when he lost a match to Konosuke Takeshita on an episode of Dynamite.

The talented performer has been sidelined due to having foot surgery stemming from a motorcycle accident that had affected his in-ring work and left him in constant pain. Sydal has been a member of the AEW roster since 2020, when he made his surprise debut at All Out in the Casino Battle Royale.

Konosuke Takeshita & Matt Sydal | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

AEW has multiple big names awaiting to return to the company

Matt Sydal isn't the only performer who has been absent from AEW programming for quite some time. Fans are also anxiously awaiting the return of other names like Keith Lee, Britt Baker, and Jay White, who are all out for various reasons.

Jay White's absence stems from an injury sustained when he broke his hand on AEW Collision against Kevin Knight in 2025. White had surgery on his hand and an injury to his shoulder, which he had been dealing with for quite some time. As of this writing, there's still no timeline for his potential return.

As it pertains to Keith Lee, Mike Johnson also provided an update on the talented big man, stating that he's currently just waiting to return to action for AEW and doesn't believe the health issues that sidelined him in the first place are still an issue. Johnson notes he's heard buzz recently about a Lee return, but it hasn't happened as of yet.

Keith Lee | Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

As far as Britt Baker is concerned, this seems to be the biggest mystery of them all. She hasn't been on AEW programming since November 2024, when she defeated Penelope Ford on an episode of Dynamite, seemingly setting up a feud with Serena Deeb that never materialized.

Rumors persist of backstage issues between Baker and members of the AEW roster. There was a story of an argument in the locker room between Baker, Alicia Atout, and her husband, current AEW World Champion MJF.