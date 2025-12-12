Hiroshi Tanahashi's Farewell At Wrestle Kingdom 20 Sells Out The Tokyo Dome

The Ace will be going out in grand fashion on January 4, 2026.

Earlier this morning, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced on X that the Tokyo Dome is officially sold out for Wrestle Kingdom 20, with over 50,000 tickets believed to be distributed.

The event was already guaranteed to be a financial success, selling over 20,000 tickets on the first day of the general on-sale period and setting a pace for the fastest-selling Wrestle Kingdom event in NJPW history.

Hiroshi Tanahashi announced his impending retirement at the end of 2024 and embarked on a Final Ace retirement tour that has taken him around the world, spanning several different countries and promotions.

The Ace has faced and teamed up with several faces from his past, including Katsuyori Shibata, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. He's also faced many young NJPW up-and-comers like Ryohei Oiwa, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura.

His final stop on the tour, at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, will lead him back to his greatest rival, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, for their 18th and final singles match. Their all-time singles record is 9-5-3, with Okada holding the most wins.

With this achievement, Tanahashi joins legendary Japanese stars like Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Keiji Muto in having successful retirement events in the Tokyo Dome.

What's on the card?

Headlining the card are four major matches featuring the who's who of Japanese wrestling. In addition to NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestling the final match of his historic career against Kazuchika Okada, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita and IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji will clash in a title vs. title double gold dash.

Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf is set to make his in-ring debut against EVIL with the NEVER Openweight Championship on the line. Also, NJPW Strong Women's and World of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani and IWGP Women's Champion Syuri will have a double gold dash of their own in a unification match for NJPW's top women's titles.

A four-way match between Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, SHO, and Kosei Fujita will determine the number one contender for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

In honor of the tenth anniversary of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships, the titles will be defended in the first-ever NEVER 6 Man Tornado Ranbo.

Other matches still have yet to be announced, but it is presumed that the winners of World Tag League will challenge the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, the Knockout Brothers, at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

