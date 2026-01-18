Major Update On Trey Miguel's AEW Status Following The Rascalz's Debut

While many AEW fans were excited about the recent arrival of The Rascalz to AEW, it appears the faction will be without one of its mainstays for the foreseeable future.

It was initially reported that all four members of the former TNA-based group (Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Trey Miguel) would be making the jump to Tony Khan's promotion ahead of TNA's AMC premiere. The group was teased on AEW television on Wednesday, then debuted officially in a backstage segment on AEW Collision.

Fans were quick to point out, however, that Miguel was not involved in the debut promo, with just Wentz, Reed, and Xavier appearing live. It appears there may be a reason for that.

Trey Miguel is stepping away from wrestling for now. | @thetreymiguel - Instagram

The 31-year-old Miguel took to his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he is on a hiatus from pro wrestling. He did not specify how long he would be gone.

"Taking a break from wrestling," Miguel said in his post. "Please respect my space and don't tag me in any posts or comments. Go support the Rascalz still.. 🙏🏽💚"

The Rascalz's road to AEW

Tony Khan signed all four members of The Rascalz this past week. | All Elite Wrestling

The Rascalz first emerged in 2018, with all four men forming the faction. Wentz, Miguel, and Xavier would take the act to TNA, where they performed for a couple of years before Wentz and Xavier joined WWE NXT as MSK. Miguel would remain in TNA during that time, enjoying a lengthy reign as TNA X Division Champion.

Wentz would ultimately be released from WWE, though they would end up briefly reuniting as a part of WWE's working relationship with TNA before Xavier departed last year and returned to TNA. Reed would reunite with the group during that time as well, returning the faction to a foursome.

MORE: Powerhouse Hobbs Removed From AEW Roster Page Following Collision Loss

The four were expected to be a major part of the new TNA era with AMC. However, they were working without a contract, and as a result, jumped ship to AEW this past week. It was initially reported that Miguel, Wentz, Xavier, and Reed would all be joining AEW, so the circumstances around Miguel's hiatus are not currently known at this time, nor is the status of his AEW future.

In their debut segment, Wentz, Reed, and Xavier hinted at pursuing a variety of paths in AEW, including potentially the AEW World Trios Championship.

Miguel is a former two-time X Division Champion, and was a TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Wentz.

