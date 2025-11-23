Mark Briscoe Survives Violent Match With Kyle Fletcher To Win First AEW Singles Title

Mark Briscoe is the new TNT Champion in AEW.

It took multiple chances, but the threat of Briscoe losing his Conglomeration family was enough to push Briscoe through a violent and bloody match against Fletcher. Weapons used included tables, ladders, tacks, a screwdriver, and barbed wire.

The barbed wire played a major role in the outcome. Briscoe was able to plant Fletcher directly into the barbed wire bed on a table. He used a vertical suplex to do that and then followed that up right away with a Jay Driller. Briscoe then made the pin attempt and got the win.

It wasn't a lucky win, but because Briscoe is now TNT Champion, he doesn't have to join The Don Callis Family. Had Briscoe lost, he would have had to abandon The Conglomeration and join Callis, a man he's been feuding with for months.

It's all about family for Mark Briscoe in TNT Championship win

Mark Briscoe shined at Blood & Guts | AEW

The match was all about family for Briscoe and he had to overcome a lot to get the win. Fletcher tortured Briscoe and used the tacks on multiple occasions. Briscoe all flew through metal ladders and was stabbed directly in the head with a screwdriver.

Briscoe found his own mean streak throughout the match. He dropped Fletcher in the tacks too. The highlight of the match was a Briscoe elbow drop from the top of a ladder in the middle of the ring. Briscoe climbed to the top and leapt off and onto Fletcher, who then crashed through a wooden table.

This TNT Championship win for Briscoe is his first singles title win in AEW. In 2024, he won the ROH World Championship during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

.@KyleFletcherPro is DIGGING at the face of @SussexCoChicken!



Watch #AEWFullGear on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/6TOIltPXFL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

Mark Briscoe has had a storied career as a pro wrestler across multiple promotions throughout the world. He is best known for his work alongside his brother, Jay Briscoe, in The Briscoe Brother tag team. The Briscoe's won multiple tag team championships in ROH and elsewhere. Prior to his Full Gear entrance, a video package aired that detailed not only Mark Briscoe's relationship with his brother, but his entire family.

In the Tony Khan-owned version of ROH, The Briscoe's had a classic trilogy feud with FTR. The feud culminated with a Dog Collar Match and that trilogy of matches is critically acclaimed as some of the best tag team matches in history.

Now that Mark Briscoe is TNT Champion, he'll face a lineup of contenders. Daniel Garcia, Josh Alexander, other members of The Don Callis Family, and plenty others will be angling for a title shot.

As for Kyle Fletcher, he likely will be owed a rematch, but could easily move on to the world title picture in AEW with the Continental Classic tournament beginning next week on AEW Dynamite.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Full Gear 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The Young Bucks Give Their Take On AEW's Most Underrated Star

5 Favorites To Win The 2025 AEW Continental Classic

Kyle Fletcher Reflects On Will Ospreay Helping Make Him A Star In AEW (Exclusive)