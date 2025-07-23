Mercedes Moné Ranks Her Top 5 Matches And Reveals Why Her Match vs Bayley Was "Life Changing"
After 1,001 matches, ranking your favorites is a tall task.
The CEO Mercedes Moné gave it a shot in the latest edition of her online magazine, Moné Mag.
When ranking the top five matches of her career, Moné's monumental match with Bayley at NXT Takeover Brooklyn in 2015 still reigns supreme.
...One match always comes to mind first: me vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. That match was life-changing, not just for me but for women’s wrestling as a whole. It set a new standard, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished that night.- Mercedes Moné in Moné Mag
Coming in at a close second was the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament winner's recent match with "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In Texas for the AEW Women's World Championship. Desspite walking away from the match with her first loss in AEW, Mercedes Moné remains immenselly proud of the "magic" she was able to create with Storm.
She wrote, "I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm...Wrestling “Timeless” Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: “I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again."
Rounding out her top five were her bouts with Kris Statlander, Athena, and Asuka, with an honorable mention given to her historic Wrestlemania 37 main event versus Bianca Belair.
Currently, Mercedes Moné is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and EWA Women's Champion.
Moné's 1002nd and 1003rd matches will take place this weekend as she pulls double duty in Europe. On Friday, she will defend her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at the RevPro Summer Sizzler in Wolverhampton. On Sunday, she'll compete in Poland's Prime Time Wrestling and challenge Diana Strong to add more global gold to her her collection.
