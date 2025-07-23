Mike Santana Issues First Comments Since TNA Slammiversary Loss
Mike Santana took to social media on Wednesday to issue his first public comments since losing in the main event of TNA Slammiversary 2025 on Sunday night.
Santana was reflective on the Slammiversary event as a whole, thanking the TNA company, locker room, and fans for making the show a success, but also on the fact that he lost in front of his family, friends, and hometown crowd.
Santana maintains that he will still become TNA World Champion in the near future, writing:
I lost…in front of my family, friends, city, and culture. I felt the air drained right out of the room when the 3 count happened and it wasn’t me with my hand raised. I was SO CLOSE and had it ripped right out of my hands.
Santana added:
The disappointment from the fans in the arena and at home. The sadness that my family felt. And the tears that my daughter shed…all did something to me. IT MADE ME WANT IT EVEN MORE. They always say, it’s the journey that matters the most. And the ride that I’ve been on with all of you on my back, has been a special one. I WILL BE YOUR CHAMPION.
At TNA Slammiversary over the weekend, Trick Williams defeated Santana and Joe Hendry in a triple threat match to retain the TNA World Championship. Because of that loss, NXT stars now hold both top titles in TNA.
TNA Slammiversary 2025 was the largest TNA show ever in North America. The show aired live from inside the UBS Arena in New York.
