Tony Khan Reveals Biggest Regret As AEW President
Tony Khan has had an incredibly successful run as the President of All Elite Wrestling ever since the company first launched over six years ago, but that doesn't mean he is without regret.
During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Khan discussed the efforts he made to get both of The Briscoe Brothers to appear on AEW programming prior to Jay's tragic passing in 2023.
While Mark Briscoe has grown into a company staple in the years since, Tony is still remorseful that he was never able to share Jay Briscoe's talents with the TNT and TBS audience due to an edict from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
“I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show," Khan said.
"There were multiple times when Mark and Jay Briscoe came to Dynamite and didn’t do anything. It was a different time and management. It wasn’t Mr. Zaslav. I could have now literally gone to him. I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I really wish I would have been able to have Jay Briscoe on Dynamite just one time. He came to the show many times. That’s my biggest regret, by far.” h/t Fightful
The Briscoe Brothers are widely considered one of the greatest tag teams of all time, but controversial comments made by Jay long before AEW's existence kept them from appearing on company programming - despite his best efforts to apologize and make amends.
Tony Khan purchased ROH in March 2022
While Tony Khan was unable to utilize the Briscoes on AEW, he was able to showcase their greatness as regulars on Ring of Honor after he purchased the company in early March 2022.
Mark and Jay last competed together in Ring of Honor at ROH Final Battle in December of that year. They defeated FTR in a 5 1/2 star classic Double Dog Collar Match to capture the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships. Their final match together would take place five days later at HOG Revelations.
Jay Briscoe died on January 17, 2023 after he was involved in a head-on car accident in Laurel, Delaware. He was just 38-years-old.
