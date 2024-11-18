Mercedes Moné Trains With Former NXT Champ In Preparation For AEW Title Defense
AEW's TBS Champ, Mercedes Moné, is preparing for a title defense against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear on November 23. As part of that preparation, she's bringing heavy hitters into her circle to ensure she leaves with the TBS Championship.
On Sunday (November 17), Moné posted a picture with recently released NXT star, Indi Hartwell.
MORE: Mercedes Moné Explains 'Night and Day' Experience Between AEW & WWE
Hartwell was part of a trio of November WWE releases that included former United States Champion Baron Corbin and Tegan Nox. AEW's Harley Cameron is also in the training session photo with Moné and Hartwell. The picture, taken from inside what looks like an AEW training facility, sparked rumors that Hartwell's "next chapter" could occur on the AEW roster.
Hartwell, a 28-year-old Australian wrestler, made her WWE debut in 2019 and joined the NXT roster in 2020. Just one year later, she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Candice LeRae and held on to the titles for two months. In 2023, she won the NXT Women's Championship but only held the title for 31 days. Hartwell also competed in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.
MORE: Indi Hartwell Issues First Statement Since WWE Release
On November 23 in Newark, New Jersey, Moné will finally clash with Statlander over the TBS Championship. Will training with Hartwell give her the edge in her title defense?
Recommended
Rhea Ripley on Getting Cheered: ‘It’s Even Louder Than I Thought It Would Be’
WWE Star Damian Priest Responds To Dominik Mysterio's Name Calling & Gives His Thoughts On The "New" Judgment Day
Dustin Rhodes Shares Cryptic Update Amid AEW Contract Ending