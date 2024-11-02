Wrestling On FanNation

Indi Hartwell Issues First Statement Since WWE Release

WWE.com

Former NXT Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell, has issued her first statement since being released from WWE yesterday.

In a post on Instagram, Hartwell addressed her release with heartfelt words and nothing but positivity for her experience working in WWE.

"I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years and I’m so grateful!I’m just a girl from Australia who never took naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened."

Indi Hartwell on IG

Hartwell was called up to the WWE main roster in 2023 after the WWE Draft. She wasn't utilized much other than being a sidekick to Candice LeRae in a handful of different moments throughout the last year.

Hartwell is most notable for being heavily involved in The Way in NXT and because of her on-screen relationship with Dexter Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis were married during the first episode of NXT 2.0 in 2021.

Hartwell became the NXT Women's Champion by winning a six-woman ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend in 2023. She had to vacate the championship soon after due to an injury suffered during a triple threat match with Tiffany Stratton and RoxannerPerez.

Published
