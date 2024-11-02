Indi Hartwell Issues First Statement Since WWE Release
Former NXT Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell, has issued her first statement since being released from WWE yesterday.
In a post on Instagram, Hartwell addressed her release with heartfelt words and nothing but positivity for her experience working in WWE.
"I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years and I’m so grateful!I’m just a girl from Australia who never took naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened."- Indi Hartwell on IG
Hartwell was called up to the WWE main roster in 2023 after the WWE Draft. She wasn't utilized much other than being a sidekick to Candice LeRae in a handful of different moments throughout the last year.
Hartwell is most notable for being heavily involved in The Way in NXT and because of her on-screen relationship with Dexter Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis were married during the first episode of NXT 2.0 in 2021.
Hartwell became the NXT Women's Champion by winning a six-woman ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend in 2023. She had to vacate the championship soon after due to an injury suffered during a triple threat match with Tiffany Stratton and RoxannerPerez.
