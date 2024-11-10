WWE Star Damian Priest Responds To Dominik Mysterio's Name Calling & Gives His Thoughts On The "New" Judgement Day
Damian Priest has officially responded to “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and the new Judgment Day.
During Dominik's conversation with The Takedown last month, he was asked if there was any unfinished business between him and his former stablemates.
“I mean, we’re done with Priest and Rhea. ‘The Terror Turds’, whatever they like to call themselves. ‘Twins, 40 years apart.’ Honestly, now that we’ve gotten rid of some dead weight and we’ve replaced them with people Raquel [Rodriguez], Carlito – it’s been really good for the Judgment Day.”
During his interview on “Conversations with Classic”, Priest responded to Mysterio’s name suggestions and whether he thought the current incarnation should still use the Judgment Day name.
“He’s a child. Like, what? Yeah, good one, Dom. He’s just really good at getting beat up. Let’s just stick to what you’re good at. You know what? I don’t call them anything, they’re individuals. That’s not a group. They’re a group of individuals that are trying to hang out together and be something that they’re not. They’re not us. Rhea and I were the Judgment Day. Without us, there is none.”
Ripley and Morgan last faced each other in singles competition at “Bad Blood” in October, with Mysterio suspended above the arena in a shark cage. Ripley is currently sidelined with an orbital bone injury and her return timeline is unknown as of press time.
Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax to become the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion at “Crown Jewel” on November 2nd.
