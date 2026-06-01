Mick Foley Offers Stark Comparison Between Tony Khan And Vince McMahon

It's safe to say that Mick Foley enjoyed his time at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event late last month.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared for AEW as part of the Double or Nothing: Zero Hour kickoff show with Renee Paquette. In addition to that role, he appeared in the ring on Zero Hour for a segment with MJF and Darby Allin. Both of those men wrestled in Double or Nothing main event for the Men's World Championship.

Foley only got a little physical during the segment. MJF hit him with a low kick and got some strong heat opposite Allin, who was very respectful of Foley. Allin ended up losing the match and his world title to MJF. MJF is now a three-time world champion.

Foley has a long history of work in the WWE. He's a multiple time WWE Champion and was a signature talent during the company's Attitude Era in the late 1990s. After his in-ring retirement, Foley worked with WWE on a handful of different projects and signed a Legends contract with the organization.

In December of last year, Foley took to social media and announced that he would be leaving his Legends deal and not signing another one with WWE. Foley stated that he didn't like the Trump angled political leanings of WWE and TKO Group as a main reason for his departure.

Tony Khan has massive praise for Tony Khan and AEW

Tony Khan | All Elite Wrestling

Enter AEW. Foley took to social media on Monday and left a rave review for Tony Khan and also offered up a stark comparison to Vince McMahon.

"There’s nothing wrong with getting a nostalgia pop," Foley said of the reaction to him at Double or Nothing. "I’ve received plenty of those and they feel good. But the reaction I received in New York was different. It was a reaction that said we’re glad you’re here and that I could still make a difference."



Foley went on to specifically thank WWE for all that company gave him, but outlined a stark difference between AEW boss, Tony Khan, and his former WWE boss, Vince McMahon.

"In no way am I here to throw stones at WWE," Foley said. "I love the company. I always will. I will always be deeply appreciative for every opportunity they afforded me, but there’s something unique about seeing the owner of the company just so obviously happy and excited. Mr. McMahon had a different way of doing things, but it wasn’t that type of joy."

Tony Khan has said he is open to working more with Foley and announced that Foley had signed a contract with AEW during the Double or Nothing event. What does Mick Foley have to offer AEW on a regular basis? Foley said he can do it all.

"I consider myself like a Swiss Army knife and I can be used a lot of different ways," Foley said. "I’m just excited about the future and I’m excited about wrestling in a way that I haven’t been in a few years. And I want to thank AEW fans, and the AEW product for helping me fall in love with professional wrestling all over again.”

Foley's next appearance in AEW has not been officially announced at this time. The company is currently building toward the Forbidden Door PPV event at the end of this month.

At that event, two new winners of the Owen Hart Cup tournament will be crowned. The winner of those tournaments will wrestled for world championships at the All In event later this summer.