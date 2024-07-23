MJF Relishing World-Class Showing
Max Friedman celebrated his epic victory against Will Ospreay in trademark fashion.
As soon as he returned home the next day to Long Island, he went straight to the gym and did another two hours on the Stairmaster.
Operating in a realm widely known for its larger-than-life athletes, Friedman has made himself stand out through a hardened discipline to his cardio and physique, as well as mastering the craft in between the ropes. Of course, he is also the sharpest speaker in all of the industry, yet those words would be hollow if he could not back them up in the ring.
And he most certainly can.
That was on full display last week on Dynamite. Friedman wrestled a 59-minute, 58-second classic against athletic marvel Will Ospreay, a spectacular bout that is bound to happen again–possibly even next month at Wembley Stadium. Friedman made a convincing claim that he is the best wrestler in AEW–possibly even the world–with his performance, wrestling multiple styles at an elite level and pinning Ospreay two seconds before the 60-minute mark to win the International Championship.
“I’m on the Stairmaster every day for two hours,” said Friedman, conducting the interview 90 minutes into his 120-minute Stairmaster session at Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym in Long Island. “That’s the difference between me and Will Ospreay. I’m a real athlete. He’s a f------ gymnast.”
Friedman–best known as Maxwell J. Friedman–isn’t the first professional wrestler with an affinity for the Stairmaster. The most famous, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, credits the machine for enhancing his cardiovascular health throughout his illustrious career.
“There’s a reason that after my match, Ric Flair posted a side-by-side comparison photo,” said Friedman. “I’m Ric Flair incarnated–and with all due respect to Ric, better.”
Friedman has been on a tear since his return to AEW. After taking time off at the start of the year, he wrestled his first match of 2024 a month ago against Rush on Dynamite. Hard-hitting and intensely contested, it instantly became Rush’s best match since joining AEW. For Friedman, it was a reminder of his versatility and range.
Before the famed Ospreay encounter, Friedman also wrestled a compelling match against Hechicero at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view–and crafted an outstanding series of segments where he feigned interest in Daniel Garcia only to savagely turn on him.
“I’ve been carrying this company for five years on my back,” said Friedman. “People need MJF. It’s that simple. This company needs MJF. Fortunately, they’ve got me.
“What’s this company without MJF? It’s boring. This is the most people have talked about my company in months. Thank me later. If you’re not going to give me my just due now, you’ll have to when it’s all said and done.”
Friedman is scheduled for tomorrow’s Dynamite, where he will have an interview segment–though not one hosted by Tony Schiavone (“I’ll never allow that fat blob in the ring with me,” said Friedman. “I’ll hold the microphone myself.”), who would have provided a stark juxtaposition to the untamed bravado of the new International Champion.
“I’m the most interesting man in professional wrestling,” said Friedman. “I’ve been that way since I laced up a pair of boots. There are two types of people: the ones who admit I’m probably the greatest overall package in the history of this sport, and then there are people who want to pretend they know better. They won’t admit what’s right in front of them. For years, people said John Cena was not the GOAT. They said Randy Orton was boring. Those people actually exist in the world. Those are the type of the people who see mediocrity when they look in the mirror, and you can quote me on that.”
The International Championship victory marks the first title reign for Friedman since dropping the belt to Samoa Joe in December. Though the ultimate goal is on regaining the world title, Friedman believes there is a lot he can do with his newest piece of gold.
“The International Championship, wrestling fans love this title and they feel it’s been held by many a great man,” said Friedman. “I feel differently. I’m going to make this title more important than it ever has before. I’m waiting for the right time and the right place to strike for the world title that I never lost fairly. That’s my belt. Anybody with brain cells knows that. However, right now, I am highly focused on bringing real prestige to this championship. If anybody can do it, it’s me.”
Friedman as International Champion adds a new dimension to AEW programming. Especially with the world title picture already set with Bryan Danielson challenging Swerve Strickland at All In next month at Wembley, Friedman can inject a whole new energy to wherever on the card he wrestles.
Eventually, however, he intends to be back in the main event.
“When it comes to the world title match at Wembley, they both better pray they don’t win,” said Friedman. “I’m ready to become a double champion. I’ve already beat Bryan Danielson. I’ll gladly retire him with a smile on my face. Swerve and I have never touched in AEW. We’ve wrestled multiple times on the independent circuit, and known each other since I was 18 years old. He’s a hell of a talent. But so was Will Osprey, if you catch my drift.
“There’s a different level of athlete when it comes to this company. AEW is where the best wrestler, and I’m at the pinnacle of it.”
Before losing to Swerve last month at Forbidden Door, Ospreay had been unstoppable. During his run in AEW, which includes a period when he was also wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ospreay has already defeated Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho. For now, however, a win against Friedman eludes him.
“New Japan is an incredible company and we have a great relationship, but there’s levels to this sh--,” said Friedman. “Ospreay was a big fish in small pond. Now he’s in shark-infested waters, and there’s no bigger, badder shark than me. In my ocean, he’s kind of just a minnow.”
Wembley Stadium would be the perfect venue for a Friedman-Ospreay rematch. Last year, Friedman headlined All In at Wembley, defeating Adam Cole in the main event.
“I main-evented and won in front of the biggest crowd of all-time,” said Friedman. “This past week, I reminded people I am the best wrestler in the world. So I don’t have a dream match for Wembley. And I don’t think it’s going to be Will Ospreay.
“Will Ospreay is the most gifted athlete in professional wrestling. But he can’t match my aura or my in-ring ability or my mike skills–and he’s not a better wrestler than me.”