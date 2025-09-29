WWE And Netflix Still Tweaking Monday Night Raw Start Times
Monday night's episode of WWE Raw will once again have a special start time.
WWE's flagship show will go live on Netflix tonight (9/29) starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) for the third consecutive week.
Both the company and the network have been testing out this earlier start time with the NFL season now underway and Raw having to face direct competition from Monday Night Football games on ESPN and ABC.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting, however, that Raw will be returning to its usual 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) start time very shortly.
"On October 6, 20, and 27 WWE Raw is back to its normal start time," Ross Sapp reported Sunday night. "We're told that [WWE] likely would have continued to broadcast at 7 p.m. eastern, but they're in Dallas on the 6th and Sacramento on the 20th. This would have been a tough ask for fans in the local area. Specifically Sacramento, fans would have needed to be in the arena at 4 pm local time on a Monday."
It would have been a similar situation on Monday, October 27 when Raw emanates from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
MORE: Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Under Contract With TNA Wrestling
The Monday, October 13 episode of Raw will be a much different story. WWE is remaining in Perth, Australia for all the fallout action from Crown Jewel on Saturday, Oct 11. Netflix plans to stream that episode live at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT), with the show immediately available on demand after the live broadcast comes to an end.
In the meantime, WWE has two massive editions of Monday Night Raw coming up in November. John Cena's final two appearances on the Red Brand will be happening in Boston on November 10 and in New York on November 17. Ross Sapp says that WWE and Netflix are still evaluating the broadcast time for those episodes.
WWE Raw Card (9/29/25):
- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match
- Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
