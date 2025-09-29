Update On WWE Unreal Season 2
WWE Unreal dropped on Netflix earlier this year and is focused on the behind-the-scenes of WWE, revealing how storylines and matches get created, the lives of professional wrestlers, and much more.
The first season did fairly well, holding a 67% critic score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It did draw some controversy, however, with many wrestlers and fans critiquing the revealing of things that were once kept secret from the audience.
Fans of the series can be delighted to know that WWE Unreal will be coming back for a second season. Fightful interviewed Chris Weaver, the director of the series, and was told he felt unsure if a second season would be made. He would be at SummerSlam shortly after, filming Seth Rollins' cash-in for the second season.
Fightful Select has now reported that filming for the second season is already underway and is expected to be released sometime in 2026. They were told that Weaver has been at several WWE events getting footage for the season.
What Could Make Great Content For WWE Unreal?
The first season of WWE Unreal gave fans a look into the making of certain WWE storylines, as well as possible events that almost took place, such as several different picks to win the Royal Rumble and a planned WrestleMania 41 card that didn't materialize.
A lot has happened in-between the first season and SummerSlam, giving WWE, Netflix, and NFL Films a decent amount of storylines to focus on. Seth Rollins is already confirmed to be a focus with his SummerSlam cash-in, something that the Takedown on SI can independently confirm as well, but there are plenty of other huge topics that could be shown.
SummerSlam and WrestlePalooza give major moments like Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee both returning to the WWE. Chris Weaver and WWE Unreal could also show the creative behind the scenes of getting both events made.
The specific events that Chris Weaver has been filming at aren't entirely confirmed, but it would be interesting to see if there is anything covering AJ Lee's return to professional wrestling, the creative behind WrestlePalooza, or more recently the deal to have WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Any of these could make for some interesting topics for a next season.
