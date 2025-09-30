WWE Raw Results (9/29/25): Roman Reigns Returns, Huge Crown Jewel Match Set, Rhodes And Rollins Face-Off
This week's episode of WWE Raw started like last week ended -- with Asuka and Kairi Sane standing above Rhea Ripley and former friend, Iyo Sky.
Ripley started the show this week after she and Sky were beaten to end last week's show. Ripley called out Asuka and Kairi Sane and said she was going to take care of her business on her terms. Asuka and Sane didn't come out, but Sky did.
Sky told Ripley that she should have listened to her about Asuka and Sane. She also said that she still loved them because they were family to her. Then, a video promo aired and Asuka called out Sky for being her mentee, but then abandoning her. Sky left the ring, but then Asuka and Sane attacked Ripley from behind.
Asuka and Sane pummeled Ripley until Sky ran down to pull them off. For her troubles, Asuka hit her with the Poison Mist. Sky and Ripley walked to the back together. Later in the night, Sky confirmed that she got a match by Adam Pearce approved. Ripley and Sky vs. Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel.
In other women's division news, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria finally got on the same page this week. Bayley tried to get Valkyria to come out and assist her last week on the show, but Valkyria didn't take her up on that offer.
Valkyria didn't this week either, but she did run out to make the save when Bayley was getting beat up by both Rodriguez and fellow Judgment Day member, Roxanne Perez. Valkyria fought off Judgment Day and Bayley excitedly thanked her for it. Valkyria was confused, but soaked up Bayley's admiration.
With their showdown at Crown Jewel for the Crown Jewel Championship just weeks away, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a verbal encounter in the ring this week. Rollins made his way out first and said that the winner of the match wouldn't just get the Crown Jewel Championship, but that they would get to define what the future of WWE is moving forward.
Rollins then asked the audience why they wanted that vision to be that of Rhodes. Rollins said he did everything for the company and stuck around during hard times. He said because of that, his future for WWE is the right one. That statement brought out Cody Rhodes.
Rhodes told Rollins that neither one of them can predict the future or decide the future for WWE. Rhodes said that it was fans that call the future of WWE and the wrestling industry. Rhodes then told Rollins that he couldn't even control his own group.
Rhodes accused Rollins of not knowing what was going on with his own group -- let alone the future of wrestling. Rollins responded with that he makes her decision in the group. He said that every choice goes through him and that included Paul Heyman announcing Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.
Rhodes said that they needed to break things back down to what it was really about between them and that was the Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel. Rollins yelled at Rhodes and said that they weren't friends. Rollins said that at Crown Jewel he would cleanse the timeline of his history with Rhodes. Rollins said he would write a new future. He then left Rhodes in the ring and walked away.
Dominik Mysterio successfully retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship this week on Raw. Mysterio defeated Rusev with a rollup and a handful of tights to get the job done. Rusev was furious after the match and threatened Mysterio. The North Carolina audience was very much behind Mysterio during the match.
CM Punk made headlines this week on Raw. For the first time since teaming with AJ Lee to beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, WWE announced that CM Punk would return to the show next week.
In the main event, The Usos defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Roman Reigns ran out to help his Bloodline as they were getting assaulted by both Reed and Breakker.
Reigns walked out with a steel chair and decimated both Breakker and Reed. This allowed for Jimmy to hit a top rope splash and Jey to hit his Spear for the win. After the match, Reigns destroyed Reed again with the chair. He then shook hands with Jey as the show went off the air.
Dominik Mysterio defeated Rusev to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley
LA Knight defeated Kofi Kingston
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated Los Americanos
The Usos defeated Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team Match
