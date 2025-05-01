Ricochet Receives High Praise As Tony Khan Hopes To Keep Him In AEW 'Forever'
Ricochet continues to receive rave reviews for his work in All Elite Wrestling.
The former WWE Superstar made the jump to AEW last summer and has really flourished from a character standpoint since his surprise debut at All In London.
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Josh Martinez on Z100 New York, and gave the industry veteran incredibly high praise. Not only does Khan consider Ricochet to be one of the best in-ring workers, he also says he's building one of the best characters in the business today.
“I was feeling it before the Continental Classic and then I built it into the Continental Classic if you look how everything evolved. If you look at the opponents he wrestled and the timing of it, he’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that."
Ricochet advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Continental Classic, but was defeated by the eventual winner Kazuchika Okada at Worlds End in December.
Following his loss, Swerve Strickland instructed the crowd to pelt Ricochet with toilet paper as a follow through on his promise to embarrass him if he was unable to top the Rainmaker.
Ricochet would solidify his heel turn by blooding the former AEW World Champion with a pair of scissors at Fight for the Fallen. A peak moment in a feud that helped lead a creative resurgence for AEW.
"He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion," Khan said, calling him a top 20 talent going right now. "I’m incredibly impressed with him. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet.”
