Shane McMahon Spotted With WWE Superstar At Lakers Timberwolves Playoff Game
Some heavy hitters in the pro wrestling industry were in the house at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night to watch the hometown Los Angeles Lakers flame out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
14-time Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair and Shane McMahon were seen chatting it up with former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez before tip-off of Game 5 between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
This is one of Charlotte's first public appearances since her loss to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, while Shane McMahon has largely stayed out of the public eye since departing WWE last summer.
McMahon did have a meeting with All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan last year, but conversations that would have brought Shane to AEW never advanced.
A-Rod does have ownership stake in the Timberwolves, so it's not at all surprising that he was in Los Angeles last night.
It turned out to be a great night for all those involved with Minnesota's NBA franchise as the T-Wolves bounced the Lakers from the playoffs with a 103-96 win. They took the series 4-1 and await either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors in the second round.
