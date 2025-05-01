Wrestling On FanNation

Former Stardom Wrestler Reported To Land In AEW Amid Rumored WWE Interest

All Elite Wrestling could soon be adding to it's already stacked Women's Division, as there are those in the company who believe a former Stardom talent is on her way.

There are apparently those in All Elite Wrestling who believe that former Stardom competitor Thekla will be making her way to the company.

The woman known as the Toxic Spider wrapped up her time in the joshi promotion last month and it was reported shortly afterward that the Vienna, Austria native was bound for the United States.

While Thekla spent much of the last six years of her career wrestling all across Japan, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that a move stateside has long been the goal of the former Goddess of Stardom Champion. And while multiple U.S. promotions have shown interest in procuring her talents, folks in AEW have told him they are confident that she'll soon be All Elite.

"When Fightful had asked WWE sources about Thekla, among other talent that made their name in Japan around the time of Giulia’s signing, we were told they 'had their eye on her.'" Ross Sapp reported Wednesday. "There was also heavy All Elite Wrestling interest towards the end of 2024."

A number of independent promotions had also inquired as to whether Thekla would be accepting bookings in the near future, according to Ross Sapp, but for now it appears that AEW is the favorite to sign her to a new deal. Which would not rule out independent appearances in the future, as President Tony Khan has been willing to sign off on outside bookings for some time.

Thekla and longtime star Mayu Iwatani are the latest Stardom performers to exit the company, joining Nakano, Mina Shirakawa, Giulia, Utami Hayashishita and MIRAI to depart within the past year.

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

