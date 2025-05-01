Mayu Iwatani Signs Marigold Contract With Hopes Of Working With WWE Superstars
Days after her 14-year run with Stardom came to an end, Mayu Iwatani has now officially signed with rival promotion Marigold.
The announcement was made during a press conference Thursday morning, with Iwatani's debut match set for May 4th against Nanae Takahashi at Korakuen Hall.
After proclaiming that she had accomplished everything she possibly could in Stardom, Iwatani says her goal is have a similar run of success with Marigold. She also wants to help contribute in anyway she can to improve the overall in-ring quality of the promotion, which celebrates it's one year anniversary later this month.
"A new ring. A new friend. I don't know what will happen next. But I want to see a new world with everyone. Please support Iwatani Mayu from Marigold."- Mayu Iwatani on her X account
When asked about rumors that she would be making a move overseas, like fellow former Stardom performer Thekla, Iwatani said she did not have a desire to leave home or her animals behind.
However, Marigold's strong working relationship with WWE could still open the door for some of Mayu's dream matches to take place down the line.
She admitted during Thursday morning's press conference that part of the driving force behind her transfer to Marigold was the prospect of getting to work with Women's World Champion IYO SKY and former NXT Women's Champions Giulia and Kairi Sane.
IYO SKY wrestled at Marigold Summer Destiny last July, where she defeated Utami Hayashishita in Tokyo.
