Liv Morgan Reportedly Lands Film Role For Oscar Winning Production Company
Liv Morgan's upcoming film role has been announced by Deadline.
The multi-time Women's World Champion and reigning Women's Tag Team Champion announced on Monday Night Raw this past week that she would be taking some time off after being cast in a major Hollywood production, and we now know more about the film and her role in it.
Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, has been cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo according to Deadline. She'll star alongside Shun Oguri, of Godzilla v. Kong fame, and Pam & Tommy star Lily James. The Neon production will be a joint U.S.-Japan effort with acclaimed filmmaker Takashi Miike set to direct.
"Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will follow [Oguri], a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force, who finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (Lily James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (Liv Morgan). Meanwhile, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld seems to be shadowing their moves."- Plot Synopsis provided by Deadline
The buzz surrounding Morgan's involvement in this role over the past few days is certainly understandable.
Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo comes of the heels of Neon's 2024 release of Anora, which was nominated for six Academy Awards. The film ended up winning five Oscars including Motion Picture of the Year and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, which went to Mikey Madison.
