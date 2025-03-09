Righteous Gemstones Stars To Attend AEW Revolution Sunday Night
Two stars from the hit HBO show Righteous Gemstones will attend AEW Revolution on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.
Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero have both been confirmed to be at the show at the Crypto.com Arena. The appearance was announced in a post on social media on Sunday morning.
The poster reads "AEW Gemolution."
The appearance is indicative of the working relationship between AEW and MAX. Righteous Gemstones began airing on HBO in 2019. The show's fourth season premieres Sunday night on MAX at the same time AEW Revolution will be airing.
MORE: AEW Revolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Devine and AEW owner Tony Khan recently were seen together at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, posing together for a photo.
Devine is also known for his work on the show Workaholics. There was an episode of the show titled "Front Yard Wrestling" during the fifth season (2015) where Devine wrestled as Catam, as mentioned in Khan's post above.
