AEW Collision Preview (11/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

If you're looking for a way to unwind after eating lots of turkey this Thanksgiving, a special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision will air tonight as a wrestling-themed palate cleanser.

We'll hear from the inaugural AEW National Champion Ricochet after he won a Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear to call himself the first title holder. While no opponent has stepped up to challenge him yet, as the National Champion, Ricochet is already confirmed to defend the championship at ROH Final Battle.

How will he make his mark with his first taste of AEW gold?

Speaking of new champions, FTR will address the audience after defeating Brodido at Full Gear to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions for the third time and tie the Young Bucks' record for the most reigns in history. Accompanied by their manager, Big Stoke, FTR is primed to have a lot to say now that they are back atop the tag team division. Who will step up to challenge them first?

Week 1 of the Continental Classic continues

After a brawl between many of the competitors broke out at the end of Dynamite last night, the Continental Classic continues tonight with two matches on Collision.

In Blue League action, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita will take on Roderick Strong. This is both Takeshita and Strong's first Continental Classic, but Takeshita has a clear advantage of successful round-robin tournament experience after winning the NJPW G1 Climax tournament in August.

Can Strong pull off the upset over the Alpha, much like Kyle Fletcher did against Takeshita's rival, Okada, last night?

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita makes his Continental Classic debut tonight on Collision. | All Elite Wrestling

Over in the Gold League, Pac and Speedball Mike Bailey will lock horns for the first time in AEW and in their first match together since 2019. Pac is still riding the high of defeating Darby Allin at Full Gear while Speedball is eager to prove themselves as a single performer in their Continental Class debut. What will happen when the Death Rider and the JetSpeed member collide?

Also on Collision

Eddie Kingston outsmarted at Full Gear by not only The Opps but his former tag team partner, Hook. In his quest to exact revenge from The Opps, namely AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, he'll begin by going one-on-one with Joe's fellow AEW World Trios Champion, Katsuyori Shibata.

Also, after the Sisters of Sin were knocked out of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Tournament on Dynamite, Thekla seeks to get the Triangle of Madness back to their winning ways by defeating Tay Melo. Melo has similar motivations to nab a win over Thekla after TayJay exited the tournament last week at the hands of Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir.

Which woman will get the job done?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

We'll hear from AEW National Champion Ricochet

We'll hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

Pac vs. Speedball Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Thekla vs. Tay Melo

Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

